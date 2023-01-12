Alibaba sells 3.1% stake in Paytm

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has said Paytm would emerge as a key beneficiary following the Union Cabinet approving the incentive scheme of Rs 26 billion for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (P2M) for FY23, compared with Rs 15 billion in FY22. “On our estimates, Paytm would have received 5-7 per cent of the FY22 incentive, and assuming a similar share for FY23, this would represent 3-5 per cent of our contribution profit estimate (1 per cent higher than what we previously assumed for FY23),” the brokerage firm mentioned.