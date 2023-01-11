TCS to hire 1.25 L people in FY24

MUMBAI: TCS, while announcing its Q3 results, said it will be hiring over 1.25 lakh staff in FY24.

Since the company posted a decline of 2,197 people in its employee base, it also clarified that none of these headcount reductions are influenced by the demand environment, and were simply a result of mass hiring.

“If you look at our overall hiring trends, we are continuing to (hire) probably at the same level. We should be hiring in the range of 1,25,000-1,50,000 people next year. It’s an ongoing confidence in the medium-term, long-term view that we have... Our posture is positive, we are not pulling people off the field, we are fully engaged, fully present. We are fully invested from a talent capacity perspective. We had over-invested last year and benefitting from that (this quarter),” said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive and MD, TCS.