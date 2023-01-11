Dedalus expands India presence to grow globally

CHENNAI: Dedalus on Tuesday announced its plan to expand the presence in India to boost its software development for the global digital transformation in healthcare. Dedalus inaugurated a new expanded R&D centre in the city.

The European healthcare and diagnostic software provider, caters to over 540 million people across 6,300 healthcare organisations in 40 countries.

Dedalus has more electronic health records (EHRs) installed in hospitals outside the US than any other vendor and manages over three billion diagnostic results per year.

“The investments in our Indian development hub is strong and it will continue. From September ’21 we increased by 22% our highly skilled tech team and we are planning to grow by 20% again in 2023,” said Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO, Dedalus group.