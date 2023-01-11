Boom Motors is now Bharat New-Energy Company

CHENNAI: Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) was officially unveiled by Anirudh Ravi Narayanan as the new brand name for their parent company, Boom Motors.

BNC, which just turned 3-years old, was formed with the goal of helping transition the world to new sustainable energy, starting with electric vehicles. Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO, BNC said, “Changing the name from Boom Motors to BNC is indicative of a step change in our ambition.

We started with wanting to eliminate vehicular pollution, but to do that effectively, we need to ensure that energy that powers these vehicles is coming from sustainable sources, and over time our goal is to address these as well.” BNC also re-introduced its electric crossover bike named as BNC Challenger S110.