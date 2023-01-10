Goyal discusses investment opportunities with US executives in NY

NEW YORK: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with chief executives of leading global corporations as well as industry stakeholders here and discussed investment opportunities in India and areas to further strengthen the bilateral trade partnership with the US.

Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants on Monday.

Following a meeting with smart and sustainable buildings solutions provider Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, Goyal tweeted that he "exchanged views on enhancing company's role in decarbonisation & developing sustainable buildings in India."