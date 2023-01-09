Rallis India, Garuda Aerospace enter into MoU

Garuda Aerospace and Rallis India Limited are coming together work for the betterment of the farmers by leveraging technology in their agricultural operations. While Garuda Aerospace is known to provide best drone solution in the agriculture sector, Rallis India is known for its penetrative distribution network. The drone pilots will conduct demonstrations on approximately 1000 acres of land on crops such as paddy, onion, Bengal gram, wheat and vegetables. This drone-based solution will also enable businesses to achieve their sustainability goals by helping drive the efficient use of resources.