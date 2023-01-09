Business

Markets rally in early trade on firm global equities

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 367.92 points to 60,268.29. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.4 points to 17,978.85
Representative image
Representative imageANI
PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks rallied in initial trade on Monday amid positive trends in global markets and buying in IT counters.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys were the major winners.

Titan and ICICI Bank were the only laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green.

