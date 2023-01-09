Goyal pitches India as land of opportunity to diaspora in US
WASHINGTON: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday called upon Indian diaspora to contribute and shape the contours of new India, a country that will lead to global growth and is destined to become a ‘Vishwaguru’.
Addressing the Indian community at an event in New Jersey, US, and applauding Indian Diaspora for their outstanding contribution overseas, Goyal said they are the torch bearers of the ‘India story.’ He said it is a matter of pride that Indians have contributed through India’s rich traditions and culture that helped Indian diaspora lead large corporations and have contributed to the economic well being of several countries.
He highlighted that India is truly recognised and respected across the world due to the achievements of the Indian diaspora.
Expressing his delight at celebrating Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) with the Indians residing in New Jersey, Goyal said PBD, that was started by the former Prime Minister of India late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is a occasion to celebrate all Pravasis and recognise their contribution.
Appreciating the fact that over 90 out of 1078 founders of about 500 Unicorns in USA are persons of Indian origin, the minister said the Indian diaspora has clearly demonstrated tremendous capacity through their work across different areas of healthcare, hospitality, journalism, technology, management.
The Minister said both the US and India are vibrant democracies, both have strong linkages, geopolitical ties, huge interest in Business and economic well being of both countries.
Goyal said during COVID-19 pandemic, India faced all the challenges head on with grit and determination and converted those challenges into opportunities. India today has six indigenously developed covid vaccines, ramped up health infrastructure. India also rebounded quickly after the lockdown. He also mentioned that last year India witnessed phenomenal achievement in terms of growth, FDI, exports. He also said that over the last 2 and a half years, the government continued to provide foodgrains to 800 million less privileged Indians ensuring not a single Indian sleeps hungry.
Goyal highlighted that today India is the land of opportunity and expressed confidence that the diaspora will continue to contribute to make India a great superpower. India offers huge opportunities due to its large domestic consumption demand, democracy, rule of law, and transparent economy. He urged everyone to take this message to the world that India can be your trusted partner- in supply chains, investment portfolios, in your business.
