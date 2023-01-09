Goyal pitches India as land of opportunity to diaspora in US

Goyal said during COVID-19 pandemic, India faced all the challenges head on with grit and determination and converted those challenges into opportunities. India today has six indigenously developed covid vaccines, ramped up health infrastructure. India also rebounded quickly after the lockdown. He also mentioned that last year India witnessed phenomenal achievement in terms of growth, FDI, exports. He also said that over the last 2 and a half years, the government continued to provide foodgrains to 800 million less privileged Indians ensuring not a single Indian sleeps hungry.