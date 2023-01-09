Goldman Sachs set for biggest axe of its staff

The cuts are expected to be concentrated in the investment banking division, where fee income has fallen, and its consumer arm, where it has scaled back ambitions for the underperforming Marcus brand -- though most divisions across the bank are likely to be affected. The 3,200 job losses would represent about 7 per cent of the bank’s global workforce of 49,000. As per an agency which first reported the proposed extent of the job cuts, said the bank would continue hiring at junior levels.