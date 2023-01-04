Services sector growth hits six month high in Dec on strong demand

MUMBAI: Citigroup lowered its projection for India’s current account deficit (CAD) to 2.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year, citing the growth in the country’s service exports and a lower oil price forecast. The brokerage had, in August last year, said it expected India’s CAD to be as high as 3.9% of GDP for the fiscal year ending March 2023. “The key surprise came from the phenomenal growth in services exports in the first half of the current fiscal year, which goes beyond just software services,” Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist for India at Citi, said in a note. Net exports of services rose 35% to $34.5 billion in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Citi also revised its CAD forecast for fiscal 2023-24 to 2.2% of GDP, from 2.4% earlier.