Sebi returns OYO’s draft IPO papers, asks for updated refiling
The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn’s initial public offering (IPO).
NEW DELHI: SEBI has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates. The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn’s initial public offering (IPO). OYO filed preliminary documents with the Sebi in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. The proposed offering consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore.
