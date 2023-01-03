Ratan Tata confidante and group veteran RK Krishnakumar dies at 84

The Padma Shri awardee suffered a heart attack at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said. After passing out of Presidency College in the then Madras where his father was the police Commissioner, he joined the Tata group in 1963. “Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague RK Krishnakumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the group and personally. He was a true veteran of the Tata group and the Tata Trusts and will be missed dearly by all,” said Ratan Tata.