Outgoing CEO of BharatPe to start VC fund
NEW DELHI: Outgoing BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer is starting a new venture capital (VC) fund and will invest in at least 20 founder teams in the New Year.
Sameer, who will transition from the role of CEO to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe, effective from January 7, will “set up the fund I have been meaning to for the last couple of years”.
Fintech platform BharatPe on Tuesday announced that current CFO Nalin Negi has been appointed as an interim CEO to partner with senior executives to strengthen the company’s business, as the Board is actively searching for the new CEO.
BharatPe in 2020 had appointed Sameer as Group President. An IIM-Lucknow and DCE alumnus, he was the first Group President at BharatPe and all chief experience officers reported to him.
