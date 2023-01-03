'Foreign direct investment in start-ups needs tax exemption'

Nearly 49 per cent of India’s 60,000 start-ups are from tier-II and tier-III cities. The start-up ecosystem rose exponentially between 2016 and 2022. With around $63 billion investment, 2021 was a breakthrough year for in terms of private equity and venture capital investments in India. The space became more and more broad-based with a number of start-ups looking beyond the technology domain towards consumer, financial services, logistics, agriculture etc.