Persistent Systems, Microsoft in pact to accelerate growth

CHENNAI: Global digital engineering leader Persistent Systems on Monday announced to further strengthen its ITES 360 relationship with Microsoft by leveraging its cutting-edge technologies to increase agility and power the next phase of its growth. The company aims to leverage Microsoft technologies to drive rich employee engagement, nimble decision making and build innovative industry solutions. “Our longstanding, 360-degree partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to develop competencies and innovative solutions to serve the technology needs of our clients as well as expand our own footprint as industry leaders. As we deepen our relationship with Microsoft, we are even more committed to our mutual successes while ensuring highest degree of employee & client satisfaction,” Sandeep Kalra, CEO-ED, Persistent, said in a statement