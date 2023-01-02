Centre moots self-regulatory body for online gaming, industry hails move

“We are grateful to the government for acknowledging the long-standing need of the gamers and the online gaming industry. We believe this is a great first step for comprehensive regulation for online gaming,” All India Gaming Federation CEO Roland Landers said. These rules will go a long way in ensuring consumer interest while helping the industry grow responsibly and transparently, he said. “These rules will also be a start in curbing the menace of anti-national and illegal offshore gambling platforms,” said Landers.