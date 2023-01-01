Jack Maa resurfaces, cites ‘difficult’ year to rural teachers

HONG KONG: Alibaba Group Founder Jack Ma, who has gone into hiding after regulatory crackdown in China amid the massive COVID surge in the country, resurfaced in a short video on the New Year, citing ‘difficult’ and ‘extraordinary’ year to the rural teachers in the country. The billionaire was last spotted in Tokyo, living a quiet and peaceful life amid the big tech crackdown in his home country. “Teachers have had a difficult year. You had to teach while protecting children,” he told about 100 teachers from China’s rural areas in an annual live video speech under his ‘Rural Teachers Initiative’, the media reported. “I hope to see you all offline as soon as possible,” he added. The video address did not reveal his actual location as Ma was seen sitting behind a round table in front of a black wall adorned with artwork. Dressed in a white shirt, Ma said he was “moved” that teachers still appeared to be “cheerful” and “committed”, and asked them to “take care of themselves and the kids during this time”.