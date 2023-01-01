For John Kuruvilla, it is ‘Jet, set, go’ time
CHENNAI: John Kuruvilla took to LinkedIn to announce the launch of IndiaJets, a start-up that is aimed at disrupting the business aviation business.
Kuruvilla, the CEO and co-founder of the brand new venture, is known for his diverse experience having worked across marketing, sales, brand building, customer relations and revenue management, among others. As per the Brigade REAP profile, “he has made more than just significant contributions to every brand he has been associated with.” Kuruvilla has also a Cannes award to his credit, thereby earning laurels for his advertising contribution. He has led investments in many companies from India and abroad besides setting up an accelerator programme at Reliance Industries.
Spilling the beans about India Jets on LinkedIn, he said “As the sun rises on a New Day! A New Year! A new startup rises to disrupt another industry that has been stagnant since 2011. To stimulate the business aviation industry!” (sic)
Kuruvilla also shared some statistics about the number of business jets, which had only added six from 131 in 2011 till last year. On January 1, 2023, his formal announcement will take the total number of business jets to 138. He even has drawn a comparison to the US, which is estimated to have over 20,000 Jets.
Sensing an opportunity in this arena, he goes on to market it by stating that this for those “people who Value time > Value money, business jets are an imperative”.
Kuruvilla, who served Air Deccan for three years since 2003 as its former chief revenue officer and marketing head, ends his LI post on a nostalgic note “Can a few passionate people who helped change commercial aviation in India @Airdeccan do it again?” (sic)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android