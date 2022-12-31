Tata Motors to complete Ford India deal on Jan 10

Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles business has delivered market beating growth over the last few years and has strong plans to sustain this momentum, with its robust pipeline of future ready “New Forever” products and proactive investments in electric vehicles. With existing capacities near saturation, this acquisition will unlock an additional state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity of 300,000 units per annum which is scalable to 420,000 units per annum, it said.