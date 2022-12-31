Tata Motors to complete Ford India deal on Jan 10
CHENNAI: Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (TML), and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL and together with TPEML, Parties) had executed a Unit Transfer Agreement on August 7, 2022 for acquisition of FIPL’s manufacturing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat.
The pact inter-alia includes entire land and buildings, vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment situated therein and transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL’s vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand, for a total consideration, exclusive of taxes, of Rs 725.7 crore.
Pursuant to the fulfilment of the necessary condition precedents for the transaction, including receipt of relevant government approvals, the parties have decided to proceed towards completion of the transaction on January 10, 2023, as per a release.
Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles business has delivered market beating growth over the last few years and has strong plans to sustain this momentum, with its robust pipeline of future ready “New Forever” products and proactive investments in electric vehicles. With existing capacities near saturation, this acquisition will unlock an additional state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity of 300,000 units per annum which is scalable to 420,000 units per annum, it said.
As part of the transaction, all eligible employees of FIPL’s vehicle manufacturing plant have been offered employment with TPEML on terms, conditions and benefits of service similar to those that are currently availed by them.
