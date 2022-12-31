Shriram Finance secures $100 mn long-term funding from ADB

The $100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a five-year loan and is under SFL’s Social Finance framework. The funds raised from ADB, a regional development bank, will enable SFL to provide credit towards the purchase of new and used vehicles throughout India. Proceeds from ADB can be used for the following: Vehicle finance for commercial purposes for BS VI-compliant vehicles and electric vehicles, specifically finance women entrepreneurs, cater to under-developed states of the country, and empower and promote the social and economic status of the underserved communities in India.