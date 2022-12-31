Religare signs agreement with all lenders for one-time settlement

NEW DELHI: In a path breaking update, Religare Enterprises Ltd on Friday announced in accordance with the terms of the sanction letters received from the OTS lenders, Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) along with RFL’s parent company has entered into a Settlement Agreement on December 30 in connection with the OTS with all the 16 secured lenders (OTS Lenders) for full and final settlement with respect to all their outstanding dues of RFL.