TMB plans to expand network pan India

THOOTHUKUDI:Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) has realigned its vision of expanding network to enhance its business after the listing of its shares in the stock exchanges. The bank opened two new branches at Thevur, Salem, and at Koyambedu, Chennai on Thursday. S Krishnan, MD-CEO, TMB said, “On getting listed in the Stock exchanges, TMB is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network PAN India. On initiation of the expansion, our bank has opened 510th and 511th branches in TN. We also have plans to open many more branches in the near future covering India,”he said about the expansion activity.