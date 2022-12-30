R&D culture key to create global brands like Apple, Google: Zoho

Noting that these companies were extremely important to their host nations because they embody within themselves the advanced know-how and R&D capabilities essential for modern life and nationhood, Vembu said “most critical R&D happens within such companies. These companies enjoy a disproportionate share of economic value added as well as profits (compared to their direct effect on employment) and also pay heavy taxes to their host nations both through their well-compensated employees and directly as corporations. That’s the why.”