Govt raised Rs 4.06 trillion via dated securities

NEW DELHI: The Government raised Rs 4,06,000 crore through dated securities as against notified amount of Rs 4,22,000 crore in the borrowing calendar, according to the quarterly report on debt management for July-September released by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Repayments stood at Rs 92,371.15 crore, as per the reports.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances hardened to 7.33 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal from 7.23 per cent in first quarter of 2022-23.

The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was lower at 15.62 years in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to 15.69 years in first quarter of 2022-23. During July-September 2022, the Government did not raise any amount through the cash management bills, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Indian banks’ gross non-performing assets declined to 5.8 per cent, but the present macroeconomic environment can impact lenders’ health, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

The GNPAs, which touched a peak in FY18 following the asset quality review, have been declining sequentially to reach 5 per cent in September, the RBI said in the ‘Trends and Progress of Banking in India’ report for FY22 released on Tuesday.

The number stood at 5.8 per cent in March 2022, according to the report which also had a strong commitment by the RBI to be not complacent, given the present environment.

The decrease in the GNPAs was attributed to lower slippages and also a reduction in outstanding GNPAs through recoveries, upgradations and write-offs, the report said.