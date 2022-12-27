Apple supplier TSMC will start production of 3nm chips soon

TAIPEI: Apple's main chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will reportedly start mass production of its 3-nanometer chip process for the next generations of Mac, iPhone and other Apple devices in the coming days.

TSMC will hold a "ceremony at Fab 18 at the Southern Taiwan Science Park" (STSP) on Thursday and will also reveal plans to expand 3-nanometer chip production at the fabrication plant, reports AppleInsider.

Apple currently uses 4-nanometer chips from TSMC in its iPhone 14 Pro models, which is the A16 Bionic chip.

TSMC had started testing the 3-nanometer process in December 2021 at its Fab 18 in southern Taiwan.

A rumour in June claimed that the iPhone maker might use the new chip process in its M2 Pro chip in certain Macs that would ship next year, the report said.

In September, it was reported that the tech giant's upcoming M3 chip for Macs and A17 chip for iPhone 15 Pro models would be manufactured based on TMSC's enhanced 3nm process known as "N3E" next year.