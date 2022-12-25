Twitter not go to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet: Musk

SAN FRANCISCO: Responding to a Twitter user, Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet.

Farzad Mesbahi, a YouTuber who covers future technologies, tweeted: "On today's All In podcast @elonmusk says, We've gotten the expenses (of Twitter) under control, so the company isn't on the fast lane of Bankruptcy anymore".

To which Musk replied: "Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do".