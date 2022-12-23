Over 6 in 10 Indian job seekers depressed over layoffs

BENGALURU: About 65 per cent of jobseekers (more than 6 in 10) in India feel that the ongoing layoffs may hinder their willingness to go the extra mile in their jobs, a report showed on Thursday.

Given the market uncertainties and economic climate, jobseekers are hesitant in their current work, demotivated by layoffs and are not willing to fully commit to their current job as well, according to the survey by leading job portal Indeed.

Over half of the employees (57 per cent) are unenthusiastic or bored about their current jobs in India, with over 50 per cent of them preparing for new opportunities by reskilling/upskilling.

About 28 per cent of those looking for jobs said that they will prioritise happiness and flexibility and 19 per cent indicated that a good work life balance is a priority, the findings showed.