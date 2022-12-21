L&T commits Rs 11 cr to support 100+ schools in TN

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro has committed Rs 11 crore to enhance the standard of education in Tamil Nadu through various corporate social responsibility initiatives that was confirmed to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, at the launch of the ‘Namma School’ event in the city on December 19.

The funds will benefit 100+ Tamil Nadu government-run schools across 10 districts of TN: Chennai, Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Sivagangai, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu and Vellore.

To be used in the current financial year, the funds will help develop and build on a range of on-going activities including providing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education through its flagship CSR program titled ‘Engineering Futures’.

The initiatives, being steered in partnership with the Department of School Education, TN, will be completed by March 31, 2023.