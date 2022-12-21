HRtech SaaS platform BetterPlace raises $40 mn
NEW DELHI: HRtech software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform BetterPlace on Tuesday said it has raised $40 million as part of Series C+ fundraise from several new investors as well as existing investors Jungle Ventures and British International Investment.
The platform said it clocked a five times growth in FY22 on an annual basis, and is eyeing an annual recurring revenue exceeding $100 million in FY23.
“The frontline workforce management market in Asia is a $400 billion opportunity and we are the only full-suite horizontal SaaS for enterprises and a platform catering to this segment in the region,” said Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and group CEO, BetterPlace.
Over 1,100 large enterprises currently use the cloud-based SaaS and its microservices architecture to manage over four million frontline workers monthly.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android