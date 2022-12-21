HRtech SaaS platform BetterPlace raises $40 mn

NEW DELHI: HRtech software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform BetterPlace on Tuesday said it has raised $40 million as part of Series C+ fundraise from several new investors as well as existing investors Jungle Ventures and British International Investment.

The platform said it clocked a five times growth in FY22 on an annual basis, and is eyeing an annual recurring revenue exceeding $100 million in FY23.

“The frontline workforce management market in Asia is a $400 billion opportunity and we are the only full-suite horizontal SaaS for enterprises and a platform catering to this segment in the region,” said Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and group CEO, BetterPlace.

Over 1,100 large enterprises currently use the cloud-based SaaS and its microservices architecture to manage over four million frontline workers monthly.