Musk agrees to resign if he finds 'someone foolish enough'

The multi-billionaire added that subsequently, he will only run 'the software & servers teams'. The post garnered a number of reactions from netizens.

"Integrity move Elon. Many support you and your ventures. Twitter will be wildly successful," a user wrote.

Another user humorously offered to be up for the post, writing, "I'll be the CEO, I was the Time's 2006 Person of the year".

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday, December 19, started a poll on the microblogging site, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result.

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Within a few minutes of Musk's cryptic tweet, asking users if he should step down as head of the social media platform and also promising to abide by the result, the 'yes' votes started edging ahead, reaching up to 57.5 per cent.

In reaction, Musk said, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." This poll comes after Twitter Sunday announced it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon.

Moreover, Twitter said that it still allows cross-posting content from any social media platform. "Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy." The change in Twitter rules comes at a time when Musk has faced some criticism for major policy changes on the platform.