Maharashtra home to most govt-recognised start-ups

NEW DELHI: Nearly 58 per cent of the government-recognised start-ups are confined to just five states in the country.

A total of 84,012 start-ups have been recognised by the government (as on November 30, 2022).

However, the latest government data showed that nearly 60% of the total government recognised start-ups are from the states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. While Maharashtra tops with 15,571 government recognised start-ups, states like Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have respectively 9,904; 9,588; 7,719, and 5,877 such entities.

The government with the intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in the country launched the Start-up India initiative on January 16, 2016. In order to meet the objectives of the initiative, the government unveiled an Action Plan for Start-up India that laid the foundation of government support, schemes and incentives envisaged to create a vibrant start-up ecosystem in the country.

The Action Plan comprises multiple items spanning areas such as “Simplification and handholding”, “Funding support and incentives” and “Industry-academia partnership and incubation”.