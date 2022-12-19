Dr Agarwal’s to invest Rs 100 cr for expansion

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, one of the largest eyecare chains in India, has opened a new tertiary care eye hospital in Kochi.

The group has also earmarked a spend of Rs 100 crore towards expansion activities.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals is already present in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam in Kerala.

The new tertiary centre in Kochi with its modern facilities and team of ophthalmic experts will be headed by Dr Sony George, regional head - clinical services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Kerala Central.

It will cater to the comprehensive ophthalmic needs of the people of Ernakulam and serve as a referral hub for super speciality care from the hospital’s secondary care centres coming up in the neighbouring districts of Kottayam, Trichur, Aleppey, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

The hospital features high-end facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of cataract, glaucoma, among others.

Dr Adil Agarwal, CEO, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals, said: “Kerala has always been an integral part of our expansion strategy in south. We are happy to open a greenfield centre in Kochi, following the overwhelming success of our existing hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. We aim to open 10 new centers in Kerala in the next 2-3 years. Soon major cities such as Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla will have our presence.

“In addition to hospitals, we also plan to set up our vision centres under the brand of ‘20|20 Eye Care by Dr Agarwal’s’ especially in non-metro and rural areas with the objective of enhancing our reach across the length and breadth of the state. We are planning to invest Rs 100 crore over the next 2-3 years for these future plans.”

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has 135 hospitals in its network, out of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

In India, as part of its strategy for continuous expansion, the chain is looking at opportunities with higher focus on emerging markets such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.