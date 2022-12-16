Reliance ‘Independence’ in Gujarat marks FMCG foray

Under the ‘Independence’ brand, the company will offer a range of products under several categories, including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials, it said in a statement. The company also plans to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market” state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the the brand, it added. Isha Ambani said the FMCG brand brings a wide choice of affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products.