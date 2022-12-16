Noventiq buys India’s leading cloud managed services provider G7 CR
NEW DELHI: Global digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions provider Noventiq on Friday announced it has acquired cloud managed services provider G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, one of principal Microsoft partners in the country, for an undisclosed sum, as it aims to have a $1 billion business in the country.
This acquisition further strengthens Noventiq’s place as the leading player in the market for Microsoft solutions in India, one of the world’s fastest growing IT markets.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, G7 CR which currently works with over 600 customers from the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), big enterprises, government and startup sectors across India, will bring 200 professionals to Noventiq.
“This transaction represents our fourth acquisition in this country which shows how important it is for our strategy to continue to invest in India, for India. Our goal is to have a $1 billion business in India in the mid-term,” said Sergey Chernovolenko, CEO at Noventiq.
London-based Noventiq has acquired Value Point Systems (October), Umbrella Infocare (February) and Embee (January 2021) in India in the past two years.
G7 CR is a Microsoft Solution partner for data and AI, infrastructure, digital and app innovation, modern work and security.
