Samunnati eyes $2 bn gross transaction value by March 2023

Earlier in June 2022, SBI and Samunnati entered into a co-lending partnership with the objective of ensuring funding to the FPOs and make the segment a promising asset class. With an initial amount of Rs 100 crore for the programme, the co-lending partnership is set to give a huge fillip to financial inclusion. Besides finance, Samunnati provides other important support such as digitisation of business operations, training and capacity building programmes necessary for the overall commercial success, profitability, and self-sustenance of the FPOs. The partnership ultimately aims to ensure smallholder farmers get access to much needed financial solutions at affordable interest rates. Since inception, the programme has benefited 17,348 farmers through their FPOs and FPCs (Farmer Producer Companies).