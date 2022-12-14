WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits

NEW DELHI: Vinay Choletti, Head of WhatsApp Pay in India, has quit within four months in the job, as digital payments industry soars in the country. Choletti replaced Manesh Mahatme, who joined WhatsApp from Amazon, in September this year.

“As I move on to my next adventure, I strongly believe that WhatsApp has the power to phenomenally transform digital payments and financial inclusion in India and I look forward to seeing it leverage its potential in the coming years,” Choletti wrote in a LinkedIn post. “I am humbled to see the customer adoption of novel use cases using WhatsApp Pay and I will wear these badges proudly for the rest of my life,” he added.