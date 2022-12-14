HTL expands collaboration with Wockhardt foundation

CHENNAI: HTL Ltd (subsidiary of HFCL Limited) in association with Wockhardt Foundation, as a part of its CSR Initiative on Wednesday launched a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) to assist the underprivileged and those who have little to no access to essential healthcare facilities in the targeted communities of Hosur.

This programme, which would cost Rs 51.50 lakh in total, aims to increase access to health care for the underprivileged and needy residents belonging to targeted areas at Hosur. The company has already launched a MMU Project in Chennai at a total cost of Rs 1.05 crores spread over a period of 3 years as initiated from the year FY 2021-22. The company aims to reach out to over 25,000 people belonging to the underprivileged community residing in the targeted areas at Hosur.