MCCI organises one-day ‘PHYGITAL 2022’ in city

CHENNAI: The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) organised a one-day conference ‘PHYGITAL 2022’ in Chennai on Tuesday. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, partner, Catalincs & former CMD, Cognizant, India delivered the key note address. Ramkumar Shankar, VP, MCCI & MD, Chemplast Sanmar in the inaugural session spoke about the role of phygital.

The Indian economy is rapidly transitioning to a digitised economy across different industrial sectors and categories. Even as businesses pivoted towards PHYGITAL (Physical + Digital) mode, this conference aims to highlight the emerging trends in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud computing, latest technologies to support the aspirations of the industry and the human connect etc., Over 120 people from various IT, manufacturing and other sectors participated in the conference. Speakers including experts such as Ukkalam Ram Mohan, SP, Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Raman, VP & head of Chennai Operations - TCS, Gaurav Daga, AVP, Guidance Tamil Nadu and Rajeev Menon, VP, Wipro.