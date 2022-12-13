CapitaLand India to buy Chennai site for Rs 832.8 mn

Patrick Boocock, CEO, Private Equity Alternative Assets, CapitaLand Investment (CLI), who also oversees the growth of CLI’s global data centre business, said: “CLI has been seeing rising investor interest in the digital infrastructure sector and we are actively working on a pipeline of data centre deals across Asia. India is a particularly interesting market; in the last five years, $14 billion has been invested in India’s data centre sector, and the amount is expected to cross $20 billion by 2025. CapitaLand’s strong core competencies in data centre design, development and operations will enable us to seize opportunities in the country as we build our new economy portfolio globally.”