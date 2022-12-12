Wabag secures order in Romania worth around Rs 260 crore

CHENNAI: VA Tech Wabag (Wabag) further enhanced its leadership in the industrial water treatment market in Romania with Wabag Water Services SRL, Romania, its European subsidiary, securing a repeat order from Purolite SRL, Romania (Purolite) worth about Rs 260 cr (EUR 30 mn). This is towards upgrading the industrial wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Romania.

The contract will be an engineering and procurement (EP) scope contract which includes design and engineering, equipment supply, installation, commissioning and start-up of the Purolite Victoria WWTP. The project is scheduled to be executed over a 24-month period. The existing plant, located in Victoria, Brasov County, was designed to treat 5,820 m3/day of wastewater generated from resin production. Purolite has planned to increase the production, which will lead to increased wastewater flow. Thus, an upgrade of the existing WWTP has become necessary.