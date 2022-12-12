Coriander futures decline on low demand

NEW DELHI: Coriander prices on Monday declined by Rs 98 to Rs 8,840 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 98 or 1.11 per cent to Rs 8,840 per quintal in 2,970 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.