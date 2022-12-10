Gmail goes down for millions, Google says mitigation underway

NEW DELHI: Google's Gmail service went down for millions of users globally, including in India, on Saturday evening as most of them complained about mails not being received. The company said mitigation was underway.

Google Workspace said in an update that they were experiencing an issue with Gmail service.

"Users may experience delays in email delivery. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue," said the company.

The company further said that mitigation was currently underway and "email delivery is no longer failing".