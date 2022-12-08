Princeton Digital Group launches $300 mn data centre in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Princeton Digital Group (PDG) on Wednesday launched its flagship data centre called MU1 in India with an investment of $300 million.

The data centre at Airoli, Navi Mumbai, provides 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings and has achieved the ‘IGBC Platinum’ certification.

The campus will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers - large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies, a release said. MU1 will be powered up to 40 per cent by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption.

The company is backed by blue-chip institutional investment firms like Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Mubadala Investment.