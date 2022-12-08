Business

Emirates-based telecom firm in talks to buy Telenor Pakistan

As per insiders talks between the Emirati firm, which already has a strong presence in Pakistan, and Telenor have reached an “advanced stage”.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

KARACHI: Ownership of Pakistan’s second-largest cellular service provider may soon change hands as Telenor Pakistan looks to exit the country amid growing cost of doing business and shrinking prospects, a report said.

As per those privy to the development, Telenor Pakistan is said to be in talks with an Emirates-based multinational telecom firm to sell its operations.

As per insiders talks between the Emirati firm, which already has a strong presence in Pakistan, and Telenor have reached an “advanced stage”.

The company had reportedly set an asking price between $1 billion and $1.2bn, but the interested party is looking to spend $780-910 million on the acquisition.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

emirates
Firm
Emirates-based telecom firm
telecom firm
Telenor Pakistan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in