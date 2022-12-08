Bonfiglioli lays foundation for high-tech assembly facility in Pune

CHENNAI: The city-based Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA, is setting up its second facility in Pune at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The global leader in power transmission and drive solutions conducted ‘Bhoomi puja’ on Thursday for a 42,500 sqm high tech, smart assembly facility in Pune, in the presence of customers, partners, government authorities, leadership team, and employees.

The company already has a 7,500 sqm assembly facility in Pune. The new, bigger facility is scheduled to commence operations by November 2023.

With the proposed expansion in assembly operations, the company aims to better serve its markets in the western region catering to over 20 verticals in the discrete manufacturing and process sector. It will also offer a wide range of customised products, reduce lead time, quick delivery timelines due to increased proximity.

Following the commencement of the new facility, Bonfiglioli Transmissions will expand its team size, hiring more skilled staff and technicians. The company, in operation in India since 1999, has three production facilities: two in Chennai, and one in Pune. It is a market leader in the country in a range of gearmotors, drive systems, planetary gearboxes, and inverters that find applications in industrial automation, mobile machinery, and power generation, among others. Currently, Bonfiglioli has a production capacity of over 3,50,000 units of gearboxes and gearmotors, its flagship product categories. Its turnover for 2021-22 financial year is Rs 1,428 crore up from Rs 1,120 crore for the previous financial year.

Kennady V Kaippally, country manager, Bonfiglioli India, said, “The western region represents a high growth market. We are expanding our assembly facility in Pune to better serve this evolving market. The new facility will be a real-time smart assembly facility that will help us introduce a wide range of products to 20-odd verticals including food, packaging and cement.”