Blume Ventures closes its fourth fund at over $250 mn

NEW DELHI: Homegrown venture fund Blume Ventures, which focuses on early-stage tech-led start-ups has closed its Fund IV at over $250 mn, bringing the firms asset under management to over $600 mn.

Established in 2010 by Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath, Blume backs entrepreneurs either building to solve large impactful Indian problems or taking the best of Indian innovation to global markets.

“There is a resurgence of 2x founders and operators, as well as higher quality first-time founders,” said Nath.

Blume Fund IV will be managed by its more than 15 member investment team.