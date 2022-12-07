Slack CEO, co-founder Stewart Butterfield to quit in Jan 2023

Slack grew out of Butterfield’s second attempt at building a gaming start-up. The game, called Glitch, was a “massively multiplayer online” game where, instead of killing enemies, players went on quests and learned skills like baking or meditation. Slack’s explosive growth soon made it an investor darling. In 2019, the company valued $7.1 billion, managed to raise $1.4 billion in funding from venture capital firms like Accel and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as SoftBank’s Vision Fund.