Shriram Finance to focus on small, medium firms

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle financing major Shriram Transport Finance Company and two-wheeler and MSME financier Shriram City Union Finance have been merged to form Shriram Finance Limited (Shriram Finance).

The company will be a diversified player with a net worth of Rs 40,900 cr and assets under management of Rs 1,71,000 cr catering to over 6.7 mn customers across India.

The growth strategy will be focused on driving the self-employed and the micro, small and medium enterprises economy. Umesh Revankar, Executive VC said, “It is the natural culmination of a journey of 43 years. With the balance sheet strengthened post merger, we can serve the market needs better than ever before.”