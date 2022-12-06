Samsung appoints its first female president

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Monday promoted a female executive to the president of global marketing for its mobile business, in the first move to tap a female talent for the top post.

Lee Young-hee was promoted to the president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung’s Device eXperience division that oversees its mobile business.

She is the first female president at Samsung, the country’s biggest conglomerate, to come from outside the founding family, a report said.

Lee Boo-jin, the first daughter of late Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, is currently serving as the president and chief executive of Hotel Shilla, a Samsung affiliate.

Lee Young-hee joined the tech giant in 2007 and was promoted as VP in 2012. Previously working at L’Oreal, she is credited with successfully promoting the image and brand of Samsung’s Galaxy mobile phones.