HealthKart raises $135 mn via Temasek, A91 Partners

NEW DELHI: Foodtech platform HealthKart on Monday said it has raised $135 million in a funding round led by Temasek, with participation from A91 Partners and Kae Capital.

The omni-channel nutrition retailer said the funds raised will be deployed towards the growth of in-house direct-to-consumer brands, increase offline distribution, expand international operations and make select acquisitions.

“Driving fitness and preventive health by addressing the nutritional gaps is a systemic trend which is taking off in a big way in India. With HealthKart’s R&D capabilities and omni-channel distribution infrastructure, we are excited to lead the way,” said Sameer Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, HealthKart. At more than Rs 1,000 crore annual revenue run rate, HealthKart has two leading brands - MuscleBlaze and HKVitals.